Post Office Passport Seva Kendras to reopen tomorrow

Tiruchi

08 September 2020 08:44 IST

Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) in Tiruchi region will resume operations on September 9, consequent to easing of lockdown restrictions and resumption of public transport.

The services of POPSKs were temporarily suspended due to lockdown. The region has five POPSKs at Karur, Perambalur, Thiruthuraipoondi, Sirkazhi and Karaikal.

The reopening of the POPSKs will avert the need for applicants to visit the Passport Seva Kendras at Tiruchi or Thanjavur.

“Applicants can book their appointments online and visit the POPSKs concerned along with the requisite documents for processing. Applicants will be required to strictly follow the standard operating procedure -- wear face masks, go through thermal scanning and maintain physical distance,” R. Anand, Passport Officer, Tiruchi, said.

A facility to redress grievance through video calls over WhatsApp will also be introduced from September 9 for the benefit of applicants whose cases are pending for issue of passport due to various reasons.

A similar facility was already introduced over Skype.

Using the facility, applicants can get their grievances redressed from the convenience of their homes, without having to visit the Passport Office. To avail the service, applicants have to give a 'missed voice call' over WhatsApp to 7598507203. The grievance officer will reply to the call either by voice or video call to attend to the grievance of the applicant between 9.30 a.m.and 1 p.m.

The applicant may then send the additional requisite documents as advised by the Grievance Officer either by email or by post, on receipt of which the application will be processed further.

General enquiries will not be entertained through this facility. Such queries can be raised over telephone on the toll-free number 1800-258-1800 or 0431-2707203/2707404, Whatsapp No.7598507203 or by e-mail to rpo.trichy@mea.gov.in on all working days, Mr. Anand said.