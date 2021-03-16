Post office opened

A class III Sub Post Office was inaugurated at Dheeran Nagar in the city by Appakannu Govindarajan, Postmaster General, Central Region – Tamil Nadu, on Tuesday.
All type of savings bank operations, Sukanya Samriddhi account, recurring deposits, time deposits, monthly income scheme, senior citizen savings scheme, Public Provident Fund and insurance services would be offered at the post office, Mr.Govindarajan said after the inauguration. Postal services such as booking of registered letter , parcel, speed post and electronic money order will also be available, according to a press release.
Urging the public to utilise the post office, Mr.Govindarajan said it would be upgraded to the to the next category if there were good number of transactions.
The residents plea to establish a post office in the area has been pending for more than 30 years and the office has now been established through the combined efforts of the department and Bharathiyar People Welfare Association, Dheeran Nagar, the release added.
