Post-inspection, two electrified sections get operational nod

The Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru, has accorded statutory clearance for operation of passenger and freight trains in the newly electrified Tiruchi-Thanjavur and Villupuram-Cuddalore Port Junction broad gauge sections.

A communication from the Commissioner of Railway Safety authorising the two electrified sections for operation of rail traffic has been sent to Southern Railway headquarters as well as to organisations which executed the electrification project.

The authorisation has been given subject to a series of stipulations spelt out by the Commissioner of Railway Safety to be adhered by the railway administration.

Accompanied by top officials of Southern Railway, the Commissioner of Railway Safety inspected the electrified stretch from Villupuram to Cuddalore Port on March 22 and the energised section from Tiruchi to Thanjavur on March 23 travelling on a special train and carrying out speed trial hauled by electric locomotive in both stretches.

While the electrification project in the Villupuram-Cuddalore Port section was carried out by Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, a Government of India Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, the stretch from Tiruchi to Thanjavur was energised by Central Organisation for Railway Electrification.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety has made it clear that the authorisation given by him for both electrified stretches was valid only after a certificate was issued by the Principal Chief Electrical Engineer regarding completion of electrification of loop lines and other pending essential safety works such as bonding and earthing. The certificate of completion would have to be submitted to the Commission.

One of the key stipulations put forth by the Commissioner of Railway Safety is that all crews and guards be adequately trained to work in electrified sections and all safety equipment, sectioning diagram, distinct power block caps, OHE isolator key boxes be provided at all stations falling under the two sections.

Another key direction is that the railway administration should display general caution notices of metal frames regarding danger of high voltage traction wires at station entrances and at prominent places at each station particularly on stanchions or pillars supporting platform roof to alert general public.

Observance of all temporary and permanent speed restrictions in force, or as may be imposed from time to time on account of track, bridges, overhead electricial equipment, rolling stock and signalling and adequate publicity regarding regular running of trains on the electric traction to be given for information to passengers, road users at level crossing gates as well as to railway staff working in both sections are among the slew of other stipulations issued.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety has also clearly stated that since the electrified sections are newly commissioned, a public notification should be issued regarding dangers of roof travelling.

Prior to introduction of regular passenger services in the newly authorised electrified sections, freight services should be run for a period of one week so that the operation and working of the new installations were stabilised, it further said.

RVNL is executing the electrification project in the main line section from Villupuram to Thanjavur via Cuddalore Port, Chidambaram, Mayiladuthurai and Kumbakonam. The first stretch from Villupuram to Cuddalore has now been completed and works are underway in the remaining stretches.

Similarly, electrification project is underway in the Tiruchi-Thanjavur- Tiruvarur- Karaikal section executed by Central Organisation for Railway Electrification. The first portion from Tiruchi to Thanjavur has been energised.