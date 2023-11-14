ADVERTISEMENT

Post-Deepavali, over 200 special buses operated to Chennai from Tiruchi

November 14, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Passengers waiting at Central bus stand in Tiruchi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

 The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) operated special buses from Tiruchi, Perambalur and Ariyalur districts, falling under the Tiruchi region, to Chennai and other destinations on Monday to facilitate the return journey of those who had come to their native place for Deepavali.

A total of 240 day and night services were operated to Chennai by TNSTC out of which 160 buses were operated from Tiruchi from where several travellers headed back to the metro city post-Deepavali, said a senior TNSTC official here. 

Special buses were also operated by TNSTC to Coimbatore and Tiruppur from Tiruchi on Monday to cater to the demand.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Transport Minister S. S. Sivasankar on Monday night inspected the arrangements made by the transport corporation at Central bus stand in Tiruchi for operation of special buses to various destinations. He interacted with a section of travellers besides holding discussions with officials.

The official said special buses were also operated to Chennai and Coimbatore from Tiruchi on Tuesday as well.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US