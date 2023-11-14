Post-Deepavali, over 200 special buses operated to Chennai from Tiruchi

November 14, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) operated special buses from Tiruchi, Perambalur and Ariyalur districts, falling under the Tiruchi region, to Chennai and other destinations on Monday to facilitate the return journey of those who had come to their native place for Deepavali.

A total of 240 day and night services were operated to Chennai by TNSTC out of which 160 buses were operated from Tiruchi from where several travellers headed back to the metro city post-Deepavali, said a senior TNSTC official here.

Special buses were also operated by TNSTC to Coimbatore and Tiruppur from Tiruchi on Monday to cater to the demand.

Transport Minister S. S. Sivasankar on Monday night inspected the arrangements made by the transport corporation at Central bus stand in Tiruchi for operation of special buses to various destinations. He interacted with a section of travellers besides holding discussions with officials.

The official said special buses were also operated to Chennai and Coimbatore from Tiruchi on Tuesday as well.