HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Post-Deepavali, over 200 special buses operated to Chennai from Tiruchi

November 14, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Passengers waiting at Central bus stand in Tiruchi on Tuesday.

Passengers waiting at Central bus stand in Tiruchi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

 The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) operated special buses from Tiruchi, Perambalur and Ariyalur districts, falling under the Tiruchi region, to Chennai and other destinations on Monday to facilitate the return journey of those who had come to their native place for Deepavali.

A total of 240 day and night services were operated to Chennai by TNSTC out of which 160 buses were operated from Tiruchi from where several travellers headed back to the metro city post-Deepavali, said a senior TNSTC official here. 

Special buses were also operated by TNSTC to Coimbatore and Tiruppur from Tiruchi on Monday to cater to the demand.

Transport Minister S. S. Sivasankar on Monday night inspected the arrangements made by the transport corporation at Central bus stand in Tiruchi for operation of special buses to various destinations. He interacted with a section of travellers besides holding discussions with officials.

The official said special buses were also operated to Chennai and Coimbatore from Tiruchi on Tuesday as well.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.