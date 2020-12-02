Post-Deepavali, no significant spike in fresh cases in Tiruchi: Collector

TIRUCHI

02 December 2020 00:32 IST

160 patients are under treatment; 13,089 have been discharged

Post-Deepavali, there has been no significant spike in fresh cases of COVID-19 in Tiruchi district.

Though the cases were on a declining trend in the district for the last three to four weeks, it was feared that the number of fresh cases may go up post-Deepavali due to festivities, mutual visits of people and large-scale rush of shoppers on commercial streets of the city for festival purchase

However, statistics of the Health Department shows that no area in the district has registered abnormal rise in fresh case of COVID-19 since November 14. Fresh cases are on the steady decline in spite of testing for a high number of samples.

The COVID-19 testing laboratory at K.A.P. Viswanatham Medical College receives samples from about 80 points of sample collections daily including Primary Health Centres, Urban Primary Health Centres, fever outreach camps, surveillance camps and mobile camps.

On an average, the lab receives 1,800 samples a day. However, the daily count of fresh cases hovers around 20 to 30. No cluster of fresh cases have been noticed. A total of 52,816 samples were tested in November. Of them, 916 patients tested positive.

“We have not come across any noticeable spike in any part of the district after Deepavali. Although the fight against COVID-19 is far from over, it is a positive development”” said Collector S. Sivarasu.

As on Monday, 160 patients are under treatment including those of home isolation. Out of 13,421 total cases, 13,089 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the district.

“It has been noted that the viral infection has come down to a great extent. The arrival of newly infected people from other districts has also come down. However, it is too early to come to a conclusion on the spread of COVID-19,” said A. Aravind Kumar, District Epidemiologist.

“There were days when dedicated beds for COVID-19 in private hospitals were overflowing. Now, more than 75% of the beds are vacant. It is a good sign in controlling the virus”” says M.A. Aleem, a city-based neurologist.

There can be no complacency. The next three tofour weeks are crucial. Hence, health, civic and rural development officials have been asked to ramp up surveillance, Mr. Sivarasu said.