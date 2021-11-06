Post-Deepavali, civic body launches special drive to clear garbage

Tiruchi city generated nearly 700 tonnes of debris on Deepavali day

With garbage generated on account of Deepavali piliing up in different parts of the city, Tiruchi Corporation has launched a special drive to clear the wastes.

The city generates about 450 tonnes of garbage a day normally. Of this, Gandhi Market, Central Bus Stand and Chathiram Bus Stand contribute 10% of the garbage.

According to the sources in the Corporation, the city generated nearly 700 tonnes of garbage on the day of Deepavali alone. While the left overs of firecrackers contributed a portion of the garbage, wrappers, boxes and polythene covers, which were dumped by permanent and seasonal traders, accounted for the rest.

The Corporation launched the drive with available sanitary workers, who returned to work after the holiday on Thursday. But there were several absentees on Friday.

Though the garbage generated on arterial roads such as Thillai Nagar Main Road, Cantonment, Srirangam, K.K. Nagar have been collected, the waste accumulating on several interior roads and streets are yet to be collected. Heaps of burnt crackers, cardboard boxes, polythene covers and others were spotted in various streets in Bheema Nagar, Woraiyur, East Boulevard Road, Varaganeri, Palakarai, Edatheru and other places on Saturday.

Similarly, the waste left by the seasonal traders in Super Bazaar, Singarathope and other commercial areas were also unattended by the workers.

“The sanitary workers carried out the door-to-door collection of domestic waste as usual Friday and Saturday. But, the cracker waste strewn on various streets has not been cleared yet,” says R. Rajesh of Srirangam.

Corporation Commissioner P.M.N. Mujubur Rahuman told The Hindu that the garbage collection on account of the festival had almost doubled in the city. More than 2,000 sanitary workers had been deployed to clear the waste. Almost all vehicles except earthmovers and water tankers had been involved in the special drive to transport the garbage.

Seasonal garbage found in most of the parts of the city had been cleared. Instructions had been given to the Assistant Commissioners and sanitary officials to clear the garbage in interior parts.

Thanjavur

More than 300 tonnes of garbage generated on the streets during the Deepavali festivities were cleared in Thanjavur Corporation limits on Friday. A total of 550 people and 40 vehicles were deployed in the special operation carried out on Friday in all 51 wards, sources said.