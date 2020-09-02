Post-Covid 19 Care Clinic at Karaikal govt. hospital

The Karaikal district administration will start a post-COVID 19 Care Clinic at the Government General Hospital.

Some patients, even after recovery, could be at the risk of dealing with complications and may need treatment and rehabilitation. The clinic will facilitate follow-up of the recovered patients to treat post-COVID 19 complications, Collector Arjun Sharma said in a press release.

The clinic would have a multi-disciplinary team of specialists comprising critical departments, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, and social workers was vital for providing support to the recovered patients. It will also offer diagnostic facilities such as CT Scan, X-Ray, ECG and others to assess the post-COVID19 health of the patients.

The outpatient department will be functional from Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10.30 a.m., Mr. Arjun Sharma said.

The District Health Helpline (04368-261242) has been operationalised for providing round-the-clock support.

The Medical Superintendent of the General Hospital has been mandated with the responsibility of documenting clinical details of cured COVID-19 patients and furnish monthly reports, the Collector said.

In another release, the Collector has said the post-COVID 19 psychological support service will be provided to discharged patients by a counselling team to identify symptoms of post-intensive care syndrome.

The team of Assistant Professors to provide non-medical psychological counselling comprise K. Sivakumar (9842054554), V. Lakshmanapathy (9486537933), T. Peter Antony (9487034068), Sundar Arumugam (9443956694) and S. Padmavathy (9487671911).

They will maintain a log book of calls attended and details of counselling services provided, and submit monthly report.

Callers requiring medical counselling support will be referred to Balan Stephen (9486940820), Specialist in Psychiatry, Government General Hospital, Karaikal, or the Post-COVID 19 Care Clinic.