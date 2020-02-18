Post-consecration, devotees continue to flock to Big Temple in Thanjavur

The number of visitors to Brahadeeswarar Temple in Thanjavur has recorded a steady increase following the consecration ceremony held on February 5.

The splendid structural marvel, which stands as testimony to the construction skills of the Tamils, was declared a World Heritage Site in 1987 by UNESCO. It figures prominently in the itinerary of foreign tourists headed for the State as well as domestic visitors from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana on a pilgrimage tour.

The WHS records around 10,000 footfalls on ordinary days and not less than 30,000 during pilgrimage seasons.

The numbers have spiked during the last two weeks with a large number of devotees from Thanjavur and neighbouring districts, who were unable to attend the consecration, making a beeline to the temple particularly during weekends. On Sunday last, around 90,000 devotees visited the temple, according to official sources.

Meanwhile, social activist V. Jeevakumar has suggested that the traffic regulations enforced by the police during the consecration ceremony can be reimposed for the next few weeks as the number of visitors to the temple will remain at the same level.