Positivity rate on rapid rise with 1,897 new cases in central region

The central region reported 1,897 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the highest so far since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Tiruchi and Thanjavur district both reported the highest single-day spikes with 528 and 492 patients respectively testing positive. Eight deaths were reported in the region — five in Tiruchi and one each in Karur, Thanjavur, and Tiruvarur.

Men aged 60 and 40 years, both with no pre-existing ailments, and women aged 59 and 57 years, both suffering from hypertension and diabetes, succumbed to COVID-19 in Tiruchi.

A 60-year-old woman with a history of diabetes from Karur, a 52-year-old man from Thanjavur suffering from coronary artery disease and a 55-year-old man from Tiruvarur also died of the viral infection.

Tiruchi district saw 528 patients test positive, the highest number reported so far.

Five among the officials deployed for election duty at counting centres on Sunday tested positive. Among them was a junior assistant in Tiruchi East, a village assistant in Tiruverumbur and a village administrative officer in Thuraiyur taluk.

Collector S. Divyadharshini said manpower had been deployed adequatelyto ensure smooth process at the counting centres.

Meanwhile, Thanjavur reported a further spike compared to the previous days with 492 fresh cases. Nagapattinam recorded a slight spike with 233 patients testing positive, while Tiruvarur reported 224 and Karur 175.

Pudukottai district reported 164 fresh cases. Perambalur district reported a sudden increase in COVID-19 cases with 43 patients testing positive on Saturday, while Ariyalur recorded 38 new cases.