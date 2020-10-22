Positivity rate comes down significantly in central districts

Tiruchi

22 October 2020 19:00 IST

Positivity rate, the number of samples that test positive among the total figure, has come down significantly in central districts, including Tiruchi, Ariyalur and Perambalur districts.

The positivity rate stood at 3.6% in Tiruchi district as against the State average of 4.7% between October 12 and October 18. It was 4.5% between September 28 and October 4 in Tiruchi district as against the State average of 6.5%.

Advertising

Advertising

As many as 21,958 persons were subjected for COVID-19 test in Tiruchi district during the week (October12-18). Of them, 780 swab samples were tested positive for the virus as per the RT-PCR test method, thereby working out to 3.7%. The statistics show that it went down gradually from October 12. It did not show an upward trend on any day of the week.

The State positive rate too witnessed a sharp decline during the week. A total of 6,28,658 persons were tested for COVID-19 in the State during the week. Of them, 29,672 persons tested positive for the virus, working to 4.7%. It was 6.5% between September 28 and October 4.

Among the districts, Chennai continued to top the positive rate with 8.3% followed by Krishnagiri with 8.2% and Coimbatore with 3.3%. Nagapattinam stood at 4th position by clocking 6.3%. It is the only district in the central region to report more than the State average. Perambalur district turned out to be the least infected district with just 1.5% positivity rate in the State.

Most central districts have also performed better in containing the spread of the virus during the week. The positive rate was 2.5% in Pudukottai district and 2.7% in Ariyalur district.

Thanjavur district that continued to witness a surge in cases of COVID-19 too seems to have brought the situation under control when compared to previous weeks. The positivity rate for the week stood at 3.7%, which is 1% less than the State average. Out of 18,770 samples lifted for testing, 691 tested positive for COVID-19. The rate was 8.6% on September 28 and October 4. The positivity rate in Tiruvarur district stood at 4.4%. It was 3.9% in Karur district.

Tiruchi Collector S. Sivarasu told The Hindu that the situation was under control in the district. There has been a steady decrease in the number of COVID 19 cases and positivity rate since August. Decentralisation of vegetable trading, intensive fever camps and high number of COVID testing were among the intensive measures taken to contain the spread of the virus in the district.

“We have never decreased the number of persons subjected for COVID-19 testing right from April. An average of 2,000 samples were lifted per day. Based on the results, we mounted vigil over the primary and secondary contacts of those who tested positive to check whether they were infected. The line departments worked in tandem to subject the primary and secondary contacts to rule out the infection,” Mr. Sivarasu said.