Five mediapersons test positive

Five media persons tested positive for COVID-19 infection in Thanjavur district.

Over 50 mediapersons who had not undertaken the vaccine jabs were subjected to the test in compliance with the instructions of Election Commission, for entry into vote counting centres on May 2.

The results indicated that four mediapersons in Thanjavur and one at Pattukottai were infected. They were taken to COVID Care Centres for collection of swab samples from them and their contacts.

Meanwhile, a branch of a private at Kumbakonam was closed temporarily after four employees tested positive for COVID-19 infection.

One of the employees who had gone on leave recently had reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Subsequently, a team despatched by Kumbakonam Municipality conducted swab tests for 20 employees of whom three were found to have been infected with the virus.

The civic body directed the bank management to shut the branch temporarily from Friday.

