73 test positive

The central region on Friday recorded 73 fresh cases of COVID-19. It recorded no death, according to the bulletin released by the Department of Health and Family Welfare. All districts reported less than 20 fresh cases.

Tiruchi reported 19 cases. Patients were isolated asymptomatic cases, senior health officials said. So, there were no major risk and active cases were stable and recuperating, they said. Four patients who had been undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital were discharged.

Tiruvarur reported 15 fresh cases, Nagapattinam 11 and Thanjavur 10. Among them were local index cases and patients with symptoms of Influenza-Like Illnesses and Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses. In Karur, nine patients tested positive. Among them were residents hailing from Gandhigramam and Thanthonrimalai. In Pudukottai, five fresh cases were reported while in Ariyalur four tested positive. In Perambalur, no fresh case was reported.

