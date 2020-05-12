69 more test positive for COVID 19

Sixty-nine more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 virus in central districts on Tuesday.

Most of the cases were reported from Ariyalur and Perambalur districts. While Ariyalur accounted for 36 fresh cases, 27 persons tested positive for the virus in Perambalur district. Four patients were affected in Karur and two tested positive in Tiruchi district. No fresh cases were reported in Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts.

Out of 27 positive persons in Perambalur, 11 were ante-natal and 5 post-natal mothers. Seven patients had come to the Primary Health Centres with complaints of fever and cold. Three had returned to Perambalur from Koyambedu market. One patient had returned from Maharashtra.

M. Geetha Rani, Deputy Director of Health, said that out of 27 patients, 24 were being treated at the Government Hospital in Ariyalur. Remaining four patients were put in institutional quarantine.

In Ariyalur, Collector D. Rathna said that out of 36 patients, who tested positive for the virus on Tuesday, 30 had returned to their native villages from Koyambedu. Remaining six patients were in contacts with those quarantined. Almost all of them were asymptomatic. They were being treated at Government Hospital in Ariyalur.

Two persons, who tested positive for the virus in Tiruchi, had returned from Maldives via Kochi. While a patient belonged to Mannachanallur, other belonged to Musiri. Both of them were asymptomatic.

Out of the four persons, who tested positive for the virus in Karur district, three were from Pallapatti. One patient was from Uzhaipali Nagar in Karur.

Meanwhile, 35 patients, who were treated for COVID 19 virus, were discharged from the Government Hospital in Ariyalur on Tuesday.

Of them, 24 had returned from Koyambedu and 11 were their contacts. Two of them were children. They were given a warm send off by doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. All of them were asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days in their homes.

Similarly, the Government Hospital in Perambalur saw the discharge of 20 patients. Most of them were linked to Koyambedu.

In Tiruchi, six COVID 19 positive persons were discharged from the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital. One more patient was discharged from the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital on Tuesday.