Ten more test positive

Ten persons including seven from Nagapattinam district, two from Tiruvarur and one from Thanjavur, tested positive for COVID 19 on Wednesday.

Of the seven men in Nagapattinam, all of whom had travelled to New Delhi, five belonged to Sirkazhi while the other two hailed from Mayiladuthurai. “The patients are undergoing treatment at the Government Headquarters Hospital, Nagapattinam, and are responding well to treatment. There is no need to worry, everyone must stay indoors,” an official at the hospital said.

Those who had tested positive in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur were said to be contacts of persons who had travelled to Delhi event.

Meanwhile, 61 of the 69 persons who were kept under institutional quarantine at the Jamal Mohammed College were discharged and sent home after a 14-day period of observation on Wednesday. All the 61 had tested negative. However, they have been asked to be in home quarantine for an additional 14 days before resuming normal life, sources said.

Health officials have shifted the other eight to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital to be monitored by doctors as they showed symptoms such as fever and cold.

Karur

Twenty-five more patients, who had tested positive for COVID 19 virus, were discharged from the Karur Government Medical College Hospital after treatment on Wednesday. Of them, 21 were from Dindigul district and 4 were from Namakkal district. One patient was from Karur district.

Ariyalur

Five persons have been kept under observation at the Ariyalur Government Hospital. Samples including throat swabs and blood tests were drawn from two patients. With 11 more test samples received from Primary Healthcare Centres, a total of 13 have been sent for tests at the K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College.

Meanwhile 1,732 individuals of the 2022 who had been kept in home quarantine after travelling abroad or to other states in the district have completed 28 days and can step out when necessary, official sources said.