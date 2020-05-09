‘Positive patients respond to treatment well’

ARIYALUR

Allaying fears on the spread of COVID 19 virus in the district, Collector D. Rathna said that almost all of the positive patients were responding to the treatment well and they had been given best treatment.

Detailing the steps taken by the district administration to treat the patients as the number of positive cases have shot up to 246 over the last few days, Ms. Rathna said that the cases had gone up after a group of infected workers from other places returned to Ariyalur. After medical screening, they were put in quarantine.

Ms. Rathna said that out of 246 patients, six were discharged. While nine were undergoing treatment at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi, 76 were at the Government Hospital in Ariyalur.

Remaining 154 patients were quarantined at government and private institutions in Ariyalur, Royapuram, Andimadam and Jayankondam. All of them were well. They were being treated as per the treatment protocol of the State government. None of them had symptoms of COVID 19 virus. However, since they were tested positive for COVID 19, they were put in quarantine.

Similarly, the Collector said that in addition to them, 212 persons had returned to Ariyalur from other places. They had been quarantined at various educational institutes at Thathanur, Koovagam, Keelapalur and Jayankondam.

Ms. Rathna said that the villages of virus affected persons were brought under the list of containment zones.

She added that the government hospital in Ariyalur had sufficient stock of medicine and equipment to treat the patients. All patients would be taken care of well.