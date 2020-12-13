Positive cases on the decline

Tiruchi

13 December 2020 19:31 IST

The central districts on Sunday recorded 82 new cases for COVID-19, marking a decline in the daily count over the last few days. No death was reported in the region according to the bulletin released by the Health Department.

All districts except Thanjavur reported below 15 new cases. Meanwhile, in Thanjavur, 17 patients tested positive, many of whom were asymptomatic and detected through various fever camps held in the district.

In Tiruvarur, 15 patients tested positive while in Tiruchi, 14 patients tested positive for the infection. Patients in Tiruchi were primary contacts, inter-district travellers and patients with a history of respiratory illnesses. Meanwhile, four patients were discharged from the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital after recovering from the viral infection.

In Karur, 13 patients, including residents of Kulithalai, Vengamedu, Pugalur tested positive on Sunday. Meanwhile, inter-district travellers from Dindigul and Namakkal also reported positive.

In Nagapattinam, 12 fresh cases were reported while in Pudukottai nine cases were reported, a sharp drop over the last few days. Among them were local index cases and patients with a history of respiratory illnesses.

In Ariyalur, two patients tested positive while in Perambalur, no fresh cases were reported. Meanwhile, 180 throat swabs were lifted from people with symptoms of the viral infection and primary contacts in Perambalur and sent for testing.