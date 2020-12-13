Positive cases on the decline

The central districts on Sunday recorded 82 new cases for COVID-19, marking a decline in the daily count over the last few days. No death was reported in the region according to the bulletin released by the Health Department.
All districts except Thanjavur reported below 15 new cases. Meanwhile, in Thanjavur, 17 patients tested positive, many of whom were asymptomatic and detected through various fever camps held in the district.
In Tiruvarur, 15 patients tested positive while in Tiruchi, 14 patients tested positive for the infection. Patients in Tiruchi were primary contacts, inter-district travellers and patients with a history of respiratory illnesses. Meanwhile, four patients were discharged from the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital after recovering from the viral infection.
In Karur, 13 patients, including residents of Kulithalai, Vengamedu, Pugalur tested positive on Sunday. Meanwhile, inter-district travellers from Dindigul and Namakkal also reported positive.
In Nagapattinam, 12 fresh cases were reported while in Pudukottai nine cases were reported, a sharp drop over the last few days. Among them were local index cases and patients with a history of respiratory illnesses.
In Ariyalur, two patients tested positive while in Perambalur, no fresh cases were reported. Meanwhile, 180 throat swabs were lifted from people with symptoms of the viral infection and primary contacts in Perambalur and sent for testing.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath