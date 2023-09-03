Portion of Uyyakondan canal fenced to prevent pollution

September 03, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

In a bid to prevent residents from dumping waste into the Uyyakondan canal, the Tiruchi Corporation has erected tall fences on its banks near the Palakkarai bridge.

Around 8 km of the Uyyakondan canal, which flows through the city, faces similar threats. Houses located in residential areas along the banks of the river have become a major cause of pollution.

Following complaints from the public and activists over extensive pollution due to the dumping of waste into the Uyyakondan, the stretch of canal near the service road of the Palakkarai bridge across the water body was fenced.

Situated between Paruppukara Street and NM Street, the city stretch of the canal has been subjected to heavy pollution. Similarly, a portion on the Anna Nagar Link Raod is also polluted by household wastes.

“Since the canal is situated in the residential areas, people are throwing waste wrapped in plastic covers into the waterbody,” said a senior corporation official.

Officials said the erection of the fence atop the retaining walls on both sides of the canal would prevent the dumping of waste by residents and commercial establishments in congested areas like Palakkarai and Alwarthope. More areas abutting the canal would be fenced similarly, he added.

Though the banks passing through Raja Colony, Anna Nagar, Kulimikkarai and Alwarthope localities are covered, the fences are not tall enough to prevent dumping. To curb the menace, the civic body plans to erect similar fences in pollution-prone areas as well.

A section of residents, however, said the erection of fences has made it difficult for desilting works. “In most of the areas, the canal is fully covered with overgrown weeds that put at stake the health of the waterbody. It has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes due to the absence of flow of water,” said A. Irudhayaraj, a resident of Palakkarai.

