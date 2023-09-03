HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Portion of Uyyakondan canal fenced to prevent pollution

September 03, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
Uyyakondan Canal near Palakkarai bridge was fenced to prevent excessive pollution in Tiruchi on Sunday.

Uyyakondan Canal near Palakkarai bridge was fenced to prevent excessive pollution in Tiruchi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ANCY DONAL MADONNA

In a bid to prevent residents from dumping waste into the Uyyakondan canal, the Tiruchi Corporation has erected tall fences on its banks near the Palakkarai bridge.

Around 8 km of the Uyyakondan canal, which flows through the city, faces similar threats. Houses located in residential areas along the banks of the river have become a major cause of pollution.

Following complaints from the public and activists over extensive pollution due to the dumping of waste into the Uyyakondan, the stretch of canal near the service road of the Palakkarai bridge across the water body was fenced.

Situated between Paruppukara Street and NM Street, the city stretch of the canal has been subjected to heavy pollution. Similarly, a portion on the Anna Nagar Link Raod is also polluted by household wastes.

“Since the canal is situated in the residential areas, people are throwing waste wrapped in plastic covers into the waterbody,” said a senior corporation official.

Officials said the erection of the fence atop the retaining walls on both sides of the canal would prevent the dumping of waste by residents and commercial establishments in congested areas like Palakkarai and Alwarthope. More areas abutting the canal would be fenced similarly, he added.

Though the banks passing through Raja Colony, Anna Nagar, Kulimikkarai and Alwarthope localities are covered, the fences are not tall enough to prevent dumping. To curb the menace, the civic body plans to erect similar fences in pollution-prone areas as well.

A section of residents, however, said the erection of fences has made it difficult for desilting works. “In most of the areas, the canal is fully covered with overgrown weeds that put at stake the health of the waterbody. It has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes due to the absence of flow of water,” said A. Irudhayaraj, a resident of Palakkarai.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.