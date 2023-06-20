ADVERTISEMENT

Portion of retaining wall of Sengipatti flyover collapses

June 20, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

A portion of the retaining wall of the Sengipatti flyover in Thanjavur district collapsed on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Traffic has been diverted on a stretch of the Tiruchi - Thanjavur National Highway after a portion of the retaining wall of the flyover at Sengipatti in Thanjavur district collapsed in the early hours of Tuesday.

An important junction for the road users on the Tiruchi - Thanjavur National Highway, the road from Budalur in the north and Gandharvakottai in the south converges at Sengipatti. On Tuesday morning, a portion of the retaining wall on the southern side of the flyover near the Sengipatti bus stop collapsed.

Officials from the National Highways, police, and Revenue department inspected the damage. Meanwhile, a few locals, members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and Tamil Nadu Vivasaya Sangam staged a road roko demanding repair of the damage on a war-footing.

Along with the technical experts, engineers, and professors from the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchi, Collector Deepak Jacob inspected the spot and held talks with the protesters, after which the road roko was called off. To repair the damage, traffic has been diverted temporarily through an alternative route.

