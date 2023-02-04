Portion of Anna stadium complex in disarray

February 04, 2023 04:58 pm | Updated 04:58 pm IST - TIRUCHI

A month has gone by since a massive pandal was erected on the premises of Anna stadium in Tiruchi for a government function. But the materials used for erecting the temporary structure are yet to be cleared from the ground.

Apprehensions that the ground would be ruined were raised by sports persons and other regular users of the stadium when Ministers and officials chose the premises for conducting a government function. However, the officials went ahead with the plan and erected a massive pandal by mobilising hundreds of iron poles, roofing sheets and other material. They maintained that only the idle portion of the stadium would be used and the field and athletic tracks would not be untouched.

It took more than 10 days for the contractors to erect the pandal and the stage. The portion on the eastern side portion of the premises was dug up at various places to erect posts.

A few days after the function, attended by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, got over, the contractors brought down the structure and removed the stage. But the materials such as iron poles and sheets are still lying on the ground and they are yet to be cleared. It has prevented the sports persons and walkers from using the particular portion of the stadium. It is said that the contractor who was engaged for erecting the pandal was supposed to take away the materials and he was taking his time.

“The materials occupy nearly a half of the stadium complex. We couldn’t go even for a walk in the area. They should be removed and the ground should be brought back to its original shape,” said H. Ghouse Baig, a regular walker.

When contacted an official told The Hindu that steps would be taken to clear them from the stadium as early as possible.