Popular picnic hubs closed

TIRUCHI

20 April 2021 18:57 IST

Two of the city’s most popular picnic spots — Mukkombu and Butterfly Park — were closed to visitors from Tuesday as per the latest guidelines issued by the State government to check the spread of the second wave of COVID-19.

The Mukkombu barrage and public parks nearby were closed to visitors until further notice. Similarly, signboards outside the Tropical Butterfly Conservatory in Srirangam announced the facility’s temporary closure.

A senior forest official said regular maintenance work such as watering and weeding would go on as usual so that the attraction could be reopened as and when the government permitted it.

All public parks in Tiruchi city too closed to the public. City residents were also advised against using the walkers track on Anna Nagar Link Road, a senior Corporation official said.

Meawnhile, State Transport Corporation and State Express Transport Corporation began enforcing changes in the schedule to comply with the night curfew betwen 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. from Tuesday.

During the night curfew, private and public transport, auto rickshaws, taxis and private vehicles would not be allowed to operate. However, they would be allowed to transport people to hospitals, airports and railway stations. Transport of essential items such as milk, medical services, ambulances, mortuary vans and vehicles carrying commodities and fuel would be allowed to operate. Fuel outlets could function as usual.