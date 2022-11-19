Poorly maintained vacant plots pose threat to residents

November 19, 2022 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Poorly maintained vacant plots in several residential areas of Tiruchi that had become breeding grounds for reptiles and insects had raised health concerns among the public.

Water stagnation and growth of vegetation are seen on vacant plots in several residential colonies including KK Nagar, Milaguparai, Shanmuga Nagar, Woraiyur, Anna Nagar, Vayalur Road, Ramachandra Nagar and Edamalaipattipudur. In addition, they also serve as dump yards, where herds of pigs and rodents rummage through the garbage heaps, posing health hazards.

The empty plots receive little or no maintenance. There is an overgrowth of weeds. And the recent spell of rain has spawned pools of stagnant water in the plots for more than a week. “There are a number of vacant, abandoned plots in the area. With fear lurking residents on the outbreak of potential diseases, addressing the issue of stagnant pools must be made a priority,” said R. Ranjith, a resident of Shanmuga Nagar.

Residents claim that pigs and snakes are roaming in large numbers, especially during late evening hours. However, the lack of strict enforcement has left the plots to become a breeding ground for reptiles and insects. “Snakes frequently enter our compound. We do not allow our kids to play outdoors after darkness sets in. Moreover, we are unable to keep our windows open during the night fearing mosquito and insect bites,” said M. Monisha, a resident of Edamalaipattipudur.

Additionally, there is garbage accumulation on the plots which emanates an unbearable stench also poses a serious health hazard. “The smell permeates the streets and affects the residents. Stray animals also take refuge in the unmaintained plots,” she added.

“Strict action to prevent the spread of diseases must be taken by identifying the owners and ensuring that they maintain the plots to prevent overgrowth of weeds and stagnation in the event of rain,” said N. Jamaluddin a resident of Anna Nagar.

According to a senior Corporation official, the majority of plot owners are not residents, and the custodians of these properties were not maintaining the plots regularly. “Steps will be taken soon to penalise owners of poorly maintained vacant plots in order to prevent the menace,” he added.