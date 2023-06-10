Poorly maintained vacant plots continue to challenge Tiruchi Corporation

June 10, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Poorly maintained vacant plots continue to serve as garbage dumps and breeding grounds for reptiles and insects, despite Tiruchi Corporation’s efforts to curb the menace.

Though the civic body had taken steps to clean the poorly maintained vacant plots and penalise the owners to prevent the menace, things hardly seem to have changed. The Corporation continues to receive complaints about ill-maintained plots and the menace they cause during weekly grievance meetings.

In 2022, the civic body started placing banners in ill-maintained plots, warning the owners of stern action if they failed to clean the property. Around 700 banners were placed in such properties around the city, out of which 300 plots were cleaned up. But with most owners preferring to ignore these warnings, the initiative seems to have lost steam.

According to officials, the majority of plot owners are not residents, and the custodians of these properties were not maintaining the plots regularly. They said that it was challenging for them to identify such plot owners and serve them a notice.

“It is a tough task to identify the owners of vacant plots in the city, several of them located in other districts or states. It will make no difference if we put up a notice on their property, they may not even be aware of it,” said a senior Corporation official.

Since steps to collect the owner’s addresses from the registration department have hit a roadblock, we have decided to mark a fine on such properties and collect them when the owners approach the Corporation for some building permit or tax renewal. Apart from this, we cannot conduct its cleaning work, the official added.

With the civic body struggling to come up with a solution to this issue, the residents said that they should consider seeking the government for help. “The officials have to raise the issue with the government and request them to come up with laws against plot owners. Otherwise, this issue will continue to affect the residents,” said D. Sathish, a resident of Woraiyur.