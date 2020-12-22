Poor waste management at Tiruchi fish market

Vendors and civic body blame each other for unhygienic conditions prevailing there

Consumers visiting the newly constructed Kasivilangi Fish Market and residents in the nearby Kuzhumani Road are irked by the poor waste management at the market.

While the civic body claims it is the responsibility of vendors to keep the premises clean, the vendors say the civic body has not made necessary provisions.

Sanitation at the fish market has been an issue for residents and consumers since its opening in October. The civic body haphazardly shifted the vendors from Puthur Market without proper infrastructure, creating unhygienic conditions space, they allege.

While retail vendors sell their ware from the parking lot, fish waste, thermocol containers used to transport the fish and waste water from the wholesale shops fill the area, making for unhygienic surroundings and an unbearable foul smell.

“They have constructed a small gutter, half a foot in width. How is that sufficient for waste water to flow? There is no designated area to dump the garbage either. All vendors, especially those who clean the fish at the back end of the market collect it through the entire day,” a vendor said.

The civic body has not even created a designated garbage dumping area.

V. Rajendran, president of the fish market association, says vendors stand in the unhygienic water to sell fish, exposing themselves to infections.

“We were better off in Puthur. There are no facilities for here us here” he says.

N. Jamaluddin, former president, Tamil Nadu Consumer Rights Council has written to the Collector seeking his intervention.

In the letter, he claims that the civic body has made errors in construction of the market. Water will be used in large quantities in a fish market to ensure its hygiene. Here, there is no supply or route for the water to drain. It is a waste of public money.”

The civic body claims that the Puthur market was shifted due to unhygienic conditions but the condition in Kasivilangi is worse, he adds.

Meanwhile, city traffic police on Monday visited the market to take stock of the new shed being constructed to accommodate retail vendors.

“By constructing these shops, they will obstruct entry of trucks within the market, and in turn, the trucks will block the road,” a traffic police officer says.

A meeting will be organised with officials of the civic body to discuss the same, he adds.