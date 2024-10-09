GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Poor upkeep of riverside walking park draws flak from fitness enthusiasts

Published - October 09, 2024 09:13 pm IST - Tiruchi

Judah Jerusalem
Thorny bushes blocking entry at the walking park in Thennur.

Thorny bushes blocking entry at the walking park in Thennur. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A poorly maintained walking park built on the banks of the Uyyakondan Canal in Tiruchi lies in a shambles drawing flak from fitness enthusiasts and locals.

Built at a cost of ₹1.9 crore and inaugurated in August 2021, the Thennur Uzhavar Sandhai ‘riverside walking park’ drew crowds when it was opened to the public as it provided a calm and scenic view of the canal. Of late, the park has become a hub for anti-social elements due to lack of upkeep. 

Its pathways have become choked with brambles effectively blocking entry to areas in the park. Human waste litters the entrance creating a foul atmosphere.

There are broken bottles on the pathways, making them unsafe to walk on. Though it is open to the public, the use of the area for health exercises is dwindling due to these reasons, complained fitness enthusiasts.

Consequently, various anti-social elements abuse the location for illegal purposes. This further deters many people from utilising the park, claimed residents and walkers.

“We used to come to the park in the morning as it was clean and accessible. But now, the lights do not work at night and there are incidents of robbery as well. Thus, many walkers and fitness enthusiasts are reluctant to come here. It needs to be maintained properly so we can use them,” said a resident of Thennur.

When contacted, a senior Corporation official said that the issue would be addressed at the earliest.

Published - October 09, 2024 09:13 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.