Poor upkeep of open gym in KK Nagar draws flak

August 24, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Lack of proper maintenance of the equipment at an open-air gym in K.K. Nagar in Tiruchi has irked residents and walkers.

The open gym, which was once buzzing with activity, is losing its sheen over the past few months due to poor upkeep. “The equipment must be overhauled periodically, and a person must be appointed to monitor the facility as the equipment are damaged due to vandalism. The morning walkers are also willing to support the civic body in the efforts,” said S. Ramachandran, a resident of Krishnamoorthy Nagar.

The workout equipment at the open gym has multiple snags and are rusty which poses a threat to users. “Regular users find it difficult to use the equipment that had gathered rust. Some of the equipment are not in usable condition. It disappoints us. The authorities, besides taking steps to repair the worn out or damaged equipment, should put in place a mechanism to maintain the gyms properly,” G. Mohan, a regular user.

While users cite poor maintenance as the cause, the civic body officials claim improper and excessive use has also caused damage to the equipment. The gym has around 10 different pieces of workout equipment, mostly used by senior citizens and women.

According to a senior official, the thigh machine and Tai Chi wheel are supposed to be handled by one person at a time, but multiple persons, including children, are using them, leading to damage.

As morning walkers frequently place requests to repair the equipment, the officials said the maintenance cost of the gym is increasing. “The equipment had deteriorated due to vandalism and exposure to adverse weather. Locks placed to prevent people from using the facility late at night were broken. Residents welfare association or walkers group can come forward to take custody of the facility for better maintenance,” the official added.

Earlier, the Corporation invited residents’ welfare associations, banks and commercial establishments to take over the maintenance to save the annual maintenance expense. However, the civic body is now considering outsourcing the maintenance of the open gyms to private agencies similar to that of the public parks.

