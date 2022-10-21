Poor upkeep of facilities at sports stadium in Pudukottai irks athletes

The poorly maintained athletic track at the district sports stadium in Pudukottai | Photo Credit: HAND OUT

Poor maintenance of the athletic track at the District Sports Stadium in Pudukottai has caused concern among athletes. The 400-metre athletic track is in a dilapidated state causing difficulties for the athletes to practice.

According to the athletes, it is challenging for them to practise on the athletic track because of its poor condition. “The track is uneven and damaged. Foreign elements found on the track makes it challenging to practice,” said S. Srimathan, an athlete.

“When it rains, the ground gets flooded, and water stagnates for over a week. Because of this, the track is filled with potholes,” he added.

On an average, about 1,000 people, including walkers, athletes, swimmers and people training in various sports disciplines, use the facilities every day.

It has been the one-stop destination for sports activities for the residents of the district ever since it was established by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu. The facility offers infrastructure and training in nearly a dozen disciplines, including hockey, kho kho, kabaddi, boxing, volleyball, badminton, swimming, basketball and football.

According to Mr. Srimathan, the stadium was used as a venue for a public event in June, with the stage set up on the athletic track. After heavy rain, M-sand was used to level the ground and sand was left on the track after the event, making it difficult for the athletes to practice.

He had filed a petition with the District Collector last month after which the officials made efforts to clear the track, but even after that the condition of the track remains unchanged, he said.

“Many athletes are forced to find alternate grounds for practice and most of them are out of form because of lack of full-fledged practice,” he said.

An athlete points to the need for dressing rooms for players, especially for girls. “Girls change into sports outfits at the toilets which are few and ill-maintained too. There is only one toilet each for men and women. Given the number of people using the campus, there must be more toilets,” said M. Hari, a regular jogger.

“The stadium has been around for a long time now and it needs a revamp to become a modern sports complex,” Mr. Hari added.

According to the officials, the construction of a new indoor stadium has been delayed due to insufficient funds. “A synthetic athletic track at a cost of ₹7.70 crore has been proposed and once the work is completed the track will provide high-class experience to athletes,” he said.

Collector Kavitha Ramu assured that action would be taken to address the damaged condition of the track and poor facilities in the sports stadium.