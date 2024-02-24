GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Poor upkeep of equipment at open gyms draws flak

Residents in the neighbourhood are worried that the deserted space might become a haven for anti-social elements, particularly at night as there is no lighting

February 24, 2024 07:05 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Ancy Donal Madonna
Waist twister, sit-up bench and other outdoor fitness equipment at the open air gym on Race Course Road are gathering rust.

Waist twister, sit-up bench and other outdoor fitness equipment at the open air gym on Race Course Road are gathering rust. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Lack of proper maintenance of the equipment at an open-air gym near Anna Stadium in Tiruchi has raised concerns among users.

The open-air gym on Race Course Road has been losing its sheen over the past few months because of poor upkeep. The workout equipment at the facility have several issues and are rusty, which poses a threat to users. “Regular users find it difficult to use the equipment that have been gathering rust, and they has been in this state for almost three months now,” said H. Ghouse Baig, a civic activist.

While users cite poor maintenance as the cause, the civic officials claim improper and excessive use had damaged the equipment. The gym has around six pieces of workout equipment, mostly used by senior citizens and women.

Lights in the open-air gym are dysfunctional and residents expressed concern that anti-social elements may exploit the space after dusk. A few months ago, two lampposts, which had gathered rust at the bottom, were removed by the authorities, but new lamps were yet to be installed.

Although the faculty is located in a prime area near the walking tracks, poor maintenance of equipment has reduced patronage. “Some of us have stopped using the gym at night due to lack of illumination. It is not safe to use the existing equipment as they are rusted and could break any time,” said A. Deepika, a resident.

The users have urged the Corporation to make efforts to carry out periodic maintenance. “The authorities, besides taking steps to repair the worn out or damaged equipment, should put in place a mechanism to maintain the gyms properly. A worker should be appointed to monitor the facility,” Mr. Baig added.

When contacted, a senior official said: “We are keen on redeveloping the facilities near the Anna Stadium and will take steps to improve the upkeep of the open-air gym and lights will be installed soon.”

