Poor upkeep of 80 Feet Road in Thillai Nagar in Tiruchi draws local ire

Published - October 27, 2024 07:26 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Judah Jerusalem
A portion of the pavement constructed as part of Smart Cities project lying neglected along 80 Feet Road in Thillai Nagar Tiruchi.

A portion of the pavement constructed as part of Smart Cities project lying neglected along 80 Feet Road in Thillai Nagar Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

 

The poor condition of the pavement and recently laid 80 Feet Road in Thillai Nagar in Tiruchi has drawn flak from residents. 

A part of the Smart Cities Mission, the road, which falls in Ward 22, was paved to provide a scenic view for health and fitness enthusiasts. But parts of the pavement, road, and lights have been neglected, complained residents. 

Along the 300-metre stretch of road, several roadside shops have encroached it and cars, two-wheelers, vans, jutting electric poles, and boxes obstruct easy passage for fitness enthusiasts. Additionally, a valve chamber had been dug on both sides of the 80 Feet Road breaking off the pavement abruptly, complained residents. 

The road has a few broken and exposed parts, with several vans and cars parked on either side, said residents.  “The condition of the road is unlikely to change,” said A. Raji, a resident. “We would like it if we could walk in the pavement with our children instead of using the main road as speeding vehicles dangerously pass by,“ she added. 

When contacted by The Hindu, a Corporation official said that the pit was dug to install valves in the water pipeline and would be filled in six months’ time. The obstructing vehicles would be cleared up and the malfunctioning lights would be fixed as well, he assured. 

Published - October 27, 2024 07:26 pm IST

