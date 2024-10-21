GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Poor roads, lack of street lights at Kodiyalam village pose challenge to residents

Adding to the inconvenience, the road lacks street lights, making it particularly challenging for those traveling in the evenings and at night

Published - October 21, 2024 07:22 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The Hindu Bureau
The damaged Kodiyalam panchayat road which connects Kodiyalam Nadu Theru and Kodiyalam Post Office Street in Tiruchi.

The damaged Kodiyalam panchayat road which connects Kodiyalam Nadu Theru and Kodiyalam Post Office Street in Tiruchi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Residents of Kodiyalam panchayat, located at Andanallur, are facing difficulties because of the deteriorating condition of a 1-km-long panchayat road connecting Kodiyalam Nadu Theru and Kodiyalam Post Office Street.

The road, used to access the Ayyan canal and a nearby cremation ground, has not been repaired for over 10 years. Over time, it has developed numerous potholes, making it unfit for public use.

Adding to the inconvenience, the road lacks street lights, making it particularly challenging for those traveling in the evenings and at night. Around 300 families in Nadu Theru and 100 families in Old Post Office Road rely on this road for their daily commute.

Calling upon the district administration to intervene, Ayalai Siva Suriyan, district secretary of the Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam, said the panchayat lacked funds to do the work and hence adequate resources to repair the road and install street lights to ensure the safety and convenience of the residents.

