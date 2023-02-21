Poor road, encroachment force TNSTC to withdraw its services on EB Road again

February 21, 2023 04:44 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - TIRUCHI

After operating a few buses on East Boulevard (EB) Road, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) has withdrawn its services due to poor condition of roads and encroachments.

Upon receiving complaints that buses, which have secured permits from the Transport Department to operate on some of the city routes, skipped EB Road, a team of TNSTC officials visited the stretch on Friday to take stock of the situation. The officials instructed crew members of the buses to ply via EB Road. A few buses complied.. But the poor condition of the road and indiscriminate parking of lorries and trucks in the middle of the road from Maharani theatre to Gandhi Market turned out to be stumbling blocks for smooth operation of the services.

Loading and unloading of goods, including groceries, vegetables, fruits by parking lorries on the road, greeted the crew members of TNSTC buses on entering the North and South sides of EB Road. Moreover, a number of lorries that were parked in front of the mechanic shops at many places of the road too posed a problem.

Auctioning of banana in the middle of the road near Gandhi Market was another factor. It is said that it took about 30 minutes to drive past the two-km stretch. The uneven surface of the road reportedly caused by the ongoing underground drainage work posed a challenge to the crews and the bus services were subsequently withdrawn.

A senior TNSTC official told The Hindu that it was committed to operating its fleet on EB Road. But, the present condition of the road was not suitable as the crew members had to encounter many hurdles.

Sources said that it was private buses that had most of the permits to operate buses via EB road. They were supposed to operate about 88 services a day. But, they chose to operate via different routes.

Tiruchi East MLA Inigo Irudhayaraj said that he was seized of the issue and would take all possible steps for resumption of bus services on EB Road at the earliest by clearing the hurdles.