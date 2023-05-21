Poor response to basic science and language courses raises concern among Tiruchi colleges

May 21, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Dwindling response to the basic science and language courses in the arts and science colleges in Tiruchi and neighbouring districts has raised concern among a section of academicians.

Upon the release of Plus Two results by the Central and State Boards, colleges in Tiruchi have begun the process of admitting students to undergraduate courses. Several colleges have found fewer takers for conventional courses such as B.Sc Physics, B.Sc Maths, B.Sc Chemistry, B.A Tamil and B.A English.

According to sources, except for some leading colleges, other institutions have received lesser applications than the sanctioned seats, thereby raising questions on filling the seats.

“We have permanent faculty members mainly for the conventional courses. But the response for them is poor. The reality is that they will be taking classes for less number of students than the sanctioned strength,” says a principal of a leading college in Tiruchi.

The principal of another college said that the same trend continued for the last few years. The colleges had been finding it difficult to get applications for the mathematics and physics courses. The colleges had to convince the candidates to settle with any of the basic science or language courses. A campaign was the need of the hour to showcase the importance of taking up basic science courses in undergraduate level. Awareness should be created among the students from their early part of school education.