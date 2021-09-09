Poor response to 24-hour vaccination centre at Tiruchi GH

The 24-hour vaccination centre at Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital has drawn lukewarm response since it was set up a few weeks ago.

The initiative was intended to benefit office-goers and those unable to visit vaccination centres during the day, but lack of awareness and patronage has affected its utility.

Following instructions from Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, round-the-clock vaccination centres were inaugurated at all medical college hospitals in the State. However, since the setting up of the facility, the patronage has been low, staff here say.

Those who visit the GH for other purposes find out about the centre and come, while a handful of them trickle in through the day as they try to avoid the crowds at the other vaccination centres in the city.

While on the first few days, around 100 to 200 people were inoculated, but the number has reduced, a senior doctor told The Hindu.

“On an average day, around 100 people take the jab during the day, while at night the number is negligible with even zero visits. While the initiative is well-intentioned, the public are unaware of it, the staff point out.

Two data entry personnel, staff nurses and a doctor-on-call are deputed per shift to the centre. There are three shifts: morning, noon and night. “We could be deploying them to other duties. While the number of COVID-19 cases are low at the moment, if it does increase, we will need them in the wards and cannot waste manpower here," the doctor said.

The district administration must also announce availability of vaccines at the centre, the staff added.

Meanwhile, at other vaccination centres, too, the response has been depreciating. “This might be because nearly 50% of the district’s population has been vaccinated. Those who are yet to get the jab are unwilling and need to be motivated, which will take time,” a health official contends.

At this time, those who need to venture out for work and employers insist that their workforce be vaccinated have been covered. Home-makers and work-from-home people are some of the groups yet to be covered.

As on September 6, 44.6% of people in the district over the age of 18 has taken at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the district administration. Of 22,82,552 people in the eligible population, 12,98,671 have taken the shot.

“Experts say that if we can vaccinate at least 70% of the population, we can be safe from COVID-19. We need to make arrangements to bridge the gap,” the doctor adds.