Poor quality alleged in TNUDB construction

Allegation of poor quality of construction in the newly built flats of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUDB), known formerly as Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board, at Kalmanthai in the city has surfaced.

According to sources, TNUDB has built 192 tenements after demolishing the old buildings constructed about 50 years ago. Barring a few works, mainly provision of electrical fittings, the tenements are almost ready for occupation. Sixty-four people, who have allotments in the demolished structures, are said to have been shortlisted for reallottment.

Some of the residents allege that the construction, including wall plaster, is of poor quality. Upon information, CPI (M) cadre led by its Tiruchi district secretary R. Raja visited the tenements on Sunday.

“We find the quality of construction to be poor. It needs to be assessed with experts before the houses are allotted to beneficiaries,” said Mr. Raja.

Collector S. Sivarasu, when contacted, said he had sought a report from TNUDB officials on the complaint. He would visit the tenements before taking action.