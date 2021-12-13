Poor patronage for Jan Aushadhi pharmacies

The Jan Aushadhi pharmacies, where generic medicines are sold anywhere between 20 to 80% lower than their branded counterparts, seem to have a low footfall in the city. Lack of awareness and a low profit margin is why customers and pharmacists stay away, some say.

A Jan Aushadhi pharmacy stands on the second floor of a building overlooking the Tiruchi Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital. Here, all generic medicines prescribed by the doctors at the hospital are sold at cheaper rates through the Department of Pharmaceuticals of the Union government. There are 10 such pharmacies across Tiruchi city. “The initiative was introduced to ensure that the public does not refrain from taking medicines prescribed by the doctor on the sole pretext of being unable to afford it,” a pharmacist said. However, the public is largely unaware, and doctors too, do not encourage purchasing from there.

On an average day, less than 50 people purchase medicines from the pharmacy, while at least 500 can be seen at a private pharmacy nearby. There are no large hoardings or promotional banners. The name too, is written in Hindi which people do not understand, a pharmacist rued.

However, the customers who come to the pharmacy are regular customers. “The monthly cost for my medication for diabetes is ₹4,000. But I spend less than ₹1,000 on the same medicine here,” S. Sundaram, a customer said. The difference is that the medicines are not branded and marketed through pharmaceutical companies. They are made of the same ingredients and are supplied by the Department of Pharmaceuticals directly.

Some customers, however, lack trust. “The quality of the medicine is questionable. I am scared of side-effects,” a patient said. Some pharmacists also complained that the profit margin was low compared to private pharmacies. Doctors would not prescribe the drugs sold here as they may have a profit-based relationship with some pharmacies.

P. Muthukumaran, who runs the Jan Aushadhi pharmacy near the Tiruchi GH, said that while his pharmacy has existed for a couple of years, the number of customers has markedly increased post-lockdown. “Through the support of doctors who prescribe medication, and are more aware, the sales can improve”, he said.

Mr. Muthukumar has made an effort to make membership cards for his regular customers. “I keep a record of their medical history through the card and provide them with medicines. This system could be promoted at all other pharmacies too,” he said.