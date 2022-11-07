Poor maintenance, under-utilisation of parks along Uyyakondan Canal draw flak

:

When Tiruchi Corporation unveiled the Uyyakondan Development Project in 2018, it was believed that the riverfront would become a major attraction for picnickers, fitness enthusiasts, and children. The civic body spent ₹17.56 crore for the project.

The river front from M.G.R. Roundabout to Puthur was beautified to a length of 2.6 km. It addition, the bund was strengthened. The stretch was re-laid with concrete topping from M.G.R. Roundabout to Puthur weir. Three parks were also established along the embankment. There were walkways, and an amphitheatre to screen cultural shows or stage dramas along the banks of Uyyakondan canal.

Though the parks were thrown open to the public about a year ago, they do not seem to have attracted children and women. Only a handful residents of Kumaran Nagar, Vannarapettai and Bharathi Nagar visit them for morning and evening walks. Local residents complain of lack of interest on the part of the Corporation in popularising the parks.

“It is appalling to see the facilities on the banks of the canal go underutilised. Except for the concrete road, most of the leisure facilities have not been used. The Corporation, which spent a huge amount of money for the project, should have given equal importance to promotion of the parks,” says M. Venkat, a resident of Kumaran Nagar.

The residents lament that their upkeep too was not up to the mark. Though officials have been apprised of the under-utilisation of parks, there has been no noticeable action. Civic organisations or walkers clubs could have been involved to make use of the facilities well. If proper attention is not paid to maintaining the parks and maximising their usage, the amount spent for the project would go waste, residents rue.

Vellamandi N. Natarajan, former AIADMK Minister, says most of the parks established during the AIADMK government have been kept underutilised in the city. No proper mechanism is in place to maintain them. The Corporation should take a plan of action to maximise the benefits of the parks and other recreational facilities in the city.