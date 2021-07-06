Poor maintenance of parks irks residents

Though city residents, especially morning walkers, heaved a sigh of relief with the reopening of public parks and roadside gyms in the city after a gap of nearly two months, poor maintenance and upkeep of the facilities has disappointed many residents.

According to sources, the city has about 125 public parks including science parks, roadside gyms and walking tracks. Eighty parks of them were developed at different places including Cantonment, Airport, East Boulevard Road, M.M. Nagar, Shanmuga Nagar, Yogalakshmi Nagar in Srirangam, Babu Road, Crawford, Woraiyur, K.K. Nagar, Ayyappa Nagar, Mahalakshmi Nagar and Thennur during the last four to five years. Most of them boast of excellent infrastructure including green lawns, playing equipment for children such as swings, slides, sea-saws, climbers, merry-go-round, pedestrian pathways, open-air auditorium, leisure benches and others. While a section of them were developed with the funding of Smart City Initiative, several others were established under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT).

Most of the parks, which had been closed since May 10 due to the spread of COVID-19 virus, were opened for the public on Monday. But, residents complain that many of them were not maintained properly for the last two months. Plants, grasses and climbers have been grown extensively, thereby suggesting that they have not been trimmed for long. In some sports, shrubs have grown unchecked. Garbage is strewn in many parks.

Most of the fountains in the parks have no water. Similarly, toilets have also not been properly maintained. There were complaints that except for the parks situated in prominent places, several parks in remote areas had not been opened yet.

It is said that morning walkers, who resumed walking on the walking paths on Monday, had encountered snakes in some parks. Shaken over this, some of them went on to lodge complaints with the Tiruchi City Corporation (TCC).

“It is unfortunate that parks have been reopened to the public without maintenance. The authorities should have at least carried out a cleaning exercise before opening them for the public,”” says P. Janardhanan of Bheema Nagar, a regular visitor to the Science Park at Anna Nagar.

Several others have complained that the open-air gyms have also not been maintained for so long.

When contacted S. Sivasubramanian, Commissioner, Tiruchi Corporation, told The Hindu that he had received complaints about the maintenance of public parks. They would be looked into immediately. The Corporation was open to the idea of resident welfare associations taking over the operation and maintenance of the public parks.