Poor maintenance of Palakkarai RoB takes a toll on motorists

TIRUCHI

07 September 2021 20:19 IST

It was constructed 20 years ago by State Highways Department

Uneven surfaces and widening gaps at joints on Palakkarai road overbridge (RoB) pose severe hardship to motorists.

It is among four major road over bridges constructed about 20 years ago by the State Highways (Projects) Department. The Palakkarai RoB acts as an important link in the city to commute between Bheema Nagar to Palakkarai and Melapudur. The RoB came as a relief to the motorists, who suffered due to frequent traffic mess on Palakkarai main road for several years.

While the volume of vehicles moving on the RoB has seen a manifold increase over the years, uneven surfaces have developed at various spots on the bridge. They are spotted on all three arms running towards Palakkarai, Melapudur and Bheema Nagar. Similarly, gaps at joints have widened, thereby making the rides on the bridge bumpy to motorists, particularly two-wheelers. The concrete surface appears to be eroded or battered at several spots.

Tiruchi Corporation, which takes care of repair and maintenance of the bridge, is said to have carried out patch-up work several years ago. It chose to cover the uneven spots with bitumen but this too has eroded. Motorists say the poor and improper maintenance has taken a toll on the quality of the bridge.

“The protruding edges at joints make our ride uncomfortable. We need to negotiate very carefully. Otherwise, it causes trouble to vehicles too,” says S. Subramanian of Ariyamangalam, a regular user of the RoB.

The motorists warn that if the RoB is used without carrying out repair and maintenance the gaps at joints will widen further and it will ultimately face the fate of the Cauvery bridge between Mambazhasalai and Mela Chinthamani. They urged the Corporation to look into the the issue immediately so as to undertake maintenance works with the expert advice.