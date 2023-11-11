HamberMenu
Poor irrigation prospects force Ariyalur farmers to choose black gram over paddy

November 11, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - ARIYALUR

C. Jaisankar

Uncertainty over irrigation prospects has forced the farmers of Ariyalur district to cultivate black gram instead of paddy.

According to official sources, the district on average receives 485 mm during the northeast monsoon. October has recorded just 44.29 mm, which is 127.71 mm less than the average rainfall. The deficit works out at 76%. The rainfall in November is also not encouraging.

The farmers generally begin paddy cultivation works in October. The rain received in the month helps them to transplant paddy and the activity gains momentum in the first and second week of November. But the paddy transplantation has not on expected lines this year.

As against 20,500 hectares of normal coverage in samba season, it is said that only about 7,300 hectares have been covered under paddy cultivation. Most of the farmers, who have completed paddy transplantation, depend on pump sets for irrigation.

The farmers, who have assured irrigation from Pullambadi canal, are said to have given up hope for raising paddy this season as they are not sure of getting Cauvery water for cultivation. Instead of raising paddy, most farmers have gone for the cultivation of black gram. According to official sources, black gram is raised on about 18,000 hectares under normal circumstances. But more than 21,000 hectares have so far been brought under black gram cultivation.

A senior official of the Agriculture Department told The Hindu that the increase in black gram cultivation was due to the uncertainty over supply of water for irrigation from Pullambadi canal that carried water from the Cauvery River. Chances were not bright for re-opening the Mettur dam for irrigation within November, though the water level in the dam was increasing steadily. Many farmers did not want to take risk. Hence, they had brought their fields in Ariyalur, Thirumanur and Senthurai areas under black gram cultivation this season.

