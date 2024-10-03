GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Poor illumination turns median openings on Tiruchi-Pudukottai road into a safety hazard

The city stretch of Tiruchi-Pudukottai National Highway between Jail Corner and the airport has about 15 median openings which are meant to slow down the vehicles

Published - October 03, 2024 08:41 pm IST

Ancy Donal Madonna
Two-wheelers and cars take a U-turn at the median openings on Tiruchi-Pudukottai National Highway in the city unmindful of the lurning danger.

Two-wheelers and cars take a U-turn at the median openings on Tiruchi-Pudukottai National Highway in the city unmindful of the lurning danger. | Photo Credit: M. MOORTHY

Lack of proper illumination and numerous median openings on Tiruchi-Pudukottai National Highway (NH) passing by the international airport pose safety risks to road users.

The city stretch of Tiruchi-Pudukottai NH between Jail Corner and the airport has about 15 median openings to prevent vehicles from over-speeding. These median openings on the stretch are considered accident-prone as two-wheelers and cars enter the highway from all directions, causing traffic snarls during peak hours. It is said that frequent accidents are reported on the stretch, especially at night.

The temporary steel barricades near these median openings to regulate vehicular movement have caused concern among road users. Although the barricades have been placed to make the vehicles entering the city to slow down, they have become a hindrance to pedestrians and two-wheelers. Lack of adequate reflective stickers or indicators on the steel barricades adds to the woes.

“All these median openings are potential accidental spots and the authorities should initiate steps to redesign the medians instead of placing barricades to avert untoward incidents,” said N. Saravanan, a road safety activist.

Likewise, motorists and commuters travelling on the national highways between Morais City and Sembattu are inconvenienced due to the lack of illumination. Given the amount of traffic, the stretch remains dark near Mathur Junction, posing a threat to road users.

“Road users, especially two-wheeler riders, face numerous difficulties while navigating the stretch at night. Lack of lighting results in frequent accidents, thereby paralysing vehicular traffic,” says J. Felix, a motorist.

An official from the national highways wing of the State Highways said that they would look into the issue.

Related Topics

Tiruchi / road safety

