Poor follow-up irks patients in home isolation

TIRUCHI

04 September 2020 19:10 IST

‘No doctor contacted us and family members were not checked for symptoms’

While asymptomatic and patients with mild symptoms of COVID-19 have been permitted to opt for home quarantine in Tiruchi district, poor follow-up by officials of the Corporation and the Health Department has irked some of them.

According to the bulletin released by the district administration for September 3, 132 patients in the district were in home isolation after testing positive for the infection. Prashaant Ram, a resident of Anna Nagar, said Corporation officials called him a day after he received the RT- PCR test report. “They came and posted the Home Quarantine sticker on our main door but there has been no visit or check after that,” he said.

Mr. Ram was told that a doctor would contact him regarding medicines to be taken. However, there have been none so far, he said. “They must also call to check on my family members and whether they had developed any symptoms. Further, they did not even ask if I have a pulse oximeter, which is crucial for anyone in home quarantine. What will people who don't have a doctor to guide them do?” he asked.

Another patient, who resides in Woraiyur, said he had to contact the Corporation people to inform them that he was tested positive. “There seems to be no coordination between the civic body and the Health Department. I had called them myself to inform that I had tested positive. They then came and pasted the sticker on the door but did not ask if my family members were symptomatic or required testing. What if one of us was in a critical condition? ” he said.

Meanwhile, P. Jerald, who was symptomatic and had tested positive on August 14, was asked to be admitted to the COVID Care Centre. “On my second day there, they said I could go home and self-isolate. I did not feel well and asked whether I could stay for a few more days,” he said. Many who were sent home after two days came from crowded areas in the city where home quarantine was not possible. “In many cases, they were the sole breadwinners of the family. Home quarantine for them is not feasible for all and would put the neighbours and family members at risk,” he said.

When contacted, Corporation officials denied the charges and maintained that only 56 patients were in home quarantine in the city and regular follow-up was being done to check if they had developed symptoms. “For patients with no symptoms, there is no need for medication. They need to isolate themselves until they recover,” a senior official said.