Poor flow dampens spirit of ‘Aadi Perukku’

Poor flow in the Cauvery dampened the spirit of Aadi Perukku festivities in Tiruchi on Saturday.

Residents normally throng the river for having a holy dip, while youngsters literally have a splash when the majestic river is in full flow. However, given the poor flow, the lack of festive spirit was clearly evident in Tiruchi on Saturday, unlike last year when there was copious water.

Although hundreds of people visited different bathing ghats on both sides of the Cauvery in Tiruchi, the usual gaiety that marks the festival was missing. The Amma Mandapam bathing ghat in Srirangam usually reverberates with celebrations with jostling residents, especially newly married couples. But the crowd was thin this year.

While a section of people ventured to celebrate, as water was released from the Mayanur barrage a few days ago, others performed puja to “Mother Cauvery” using water from specially erected pipelines.

The water sprinklers set up by Tiruchi Corporation became the main source of water for performing pujas at Amma Mandapam bathing ghat. Many had to remain content by taking bath under the sprinklers.

“Adi Perukku is one of the important festivals in Tiruchi. We never miss to perform puja at Amma Mandapam. But the joy associated with the festival is missing due to poor water flow this year. It is disappointing,” said V. Selvi, a resident of Srirangam.

However, Mukkombu, a popular picnic spot, near here, witnessed large crowds. Newly married couples, women and children offered prayers.

The Cauvery river banks in Karur district also drew big crowds. The Sellandiamman Temple, situated on the banks of the Cauvery at Mayanur witnessed heavy crowd from dawn to dusk. The Cauvery river bed at Kulithalai, Lalapettai, Mahathanapuram and others too witnessed huge crowd to celebrate the festival.