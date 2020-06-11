Poor facilities at G. Corner Grounds has traders fuming

11 June 2020 20:30 IST

Poor amenities at the G. Corner Grounds, where the temporary wholesale vegetable market is currently functioning during nights, have caused concern among traders and local residents.

Due to inadequate toilets, open defecation is one problem that both traders and local residents are complaining about. Just two mobile toilets have been stationed at the market. They are totally inadequate to meet the requirements of traders, who assemble in large numbers during the night hours every day.

To prevent the people assembling in large number to buy vegetables and fruits, the Tiruchi Corporation closed the Gandhi Market about 10 weeks ago and shifted it initially to the Chennai Bypass Road and later to the G. Corner Ground, which is generally used for political meetings.

Trading was restricted between 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. To facilitate the traders to do business in the night, lighting arrangements were made. In addition to it, a few mobile toilets were also stationed. According to a rough estimate, it receives on an average of about 4,000 to 5,000 traders including wholesale and resale traders daily. In the absence of sheds or enclosures, upon arrival of vegetable lorries, the loadmen offload the vegetables at different squares of respective traders. While a section of them brought chairs and tables for transacting business, others prefer to sit on the ground to do business.

“At least 3,000 to 4,000 traders assemble at the temporary market. We really struggle as there are absolutely no basic amenities,” said Abdul Hakkim, a wholesale trader.

Many traders admit that they have no other option but to urinate in the open. The Corporation should have provided temporary toilet facilities with water. Pointing to the recent summer showers, traders said that many had suffered losses as the vegetables got wet in the absence of any shelter.

“We understand the crisis situation in view of spread of COVID-19 virus and function at the temporary market. It is the high time the authorities improved basic amenities,” said G. Venkatachalam, another trader.