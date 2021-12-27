Poor crowd management at Srirangam temple disappoints devotees

‘HR&CE should explore the possibilities of providing waiting halls with basic amenities’

Poor crowd management at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam has irked the devotees whose footfall has been on the rise.

The temple, which is considered the most important of the 108 main Vishnu temples (Divyadesams), in the country, receives devotees from various parts of the country. The number of devotees from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Kerala, in particular, has been increasing manifold in recent years. According to a rough estimate, the temple receives an average of 20,000 devotees daily.

It received about 1.30 lakh devotees on December 14 on account of opening of ‘Paramapadavasal’ and over 1.37 lakh devotees on December 19. On the other 18 days of Vaikunda Ekadasi festival, arrival of devotees ranged between 15,000 and one lakh. Besides festival times, the crowd swells on Fridays and weekends.

Devotees complain that the crowd management leaves much to be desired. There are three queues, one for open darshan (free darshan), the second for ₹50 and other for ₹ 250 ticket darshan. While affluent devotees prefer the ₹250 queue, others go for either ₹50 queue or open darshan queue. They complain that they are forced to wait for hours to have a darshan of Sri Ranganathaswamy, the presiding deity. Except for a few changes on crowd management, they say that the old system of forcing the devotees to stand in the queues sans sufficient basic amenities has remained so for many years. The devotees, particularly elders and women, find it difficult to wait for hours in the queues. If they go out of the queue to attend to nature’s calls, they get pushed behind in the queue. Moreover, have to go far to find washrooms.

There were many instances of devotees returning to their native places, in the recent past, without having darshan of the presiding deities as the “Moolavar” sannadhi was closed before their turn came. It often disappoints the devotees, who come from far-off places by spending huge amounts of money.

“We managed to get the darshan after waiting for three hours. Several devotees returned without having darshan as the sannadhi was closed,” said A. Dilip, a devotee from Chennai.

The change in schedule of darshan during festival days also causes problem to the devotees. The devotees, who visit the temple without knowing the darshan timings, also end up disappointed.

They say that the temple administration should disseminate the regular time schedule and the schedule being followed in the festival days so as to avoid disappointment

Devotees are of the view that the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) should explore the possibilities of providing waiting halls with basic amenities inside the temple so as to avoid the long waiting hours in queue.

S. Selvakumar, a long time resident of Srirangam, said that the arrival of devotees, which was in hundreds in eighties and nineties, had gone up in thousands. It was one of the rich and high revenue earning temples in the State. It could be made as a model in crowd management by introduction of some best practices being followed in some of the leading temples in the country, he said.