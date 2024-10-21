ADVERTISEMENT

Poor condition of TNSTC buildings deplored

Published - October 21, 2024 05:29 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The CITU and AITUC unions of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam Division, expressed their displeasure over the “poor condition” of buildings owned by the Corporation at the seventh death anniversary of nine TNSTC employees killed in the building roof collapse that took place at Poraiyar bus depot in the erstwhile Nagapattinam district.

Participating in the gate meeting organised by the CITU and AITUC at the Karanthai bus depot in Thanjavur on Sunday, they said the office rooms, retiring rooms and restrooms at the Corporation headquarters at Kumbakonam, and in the 21 depots across the Corporation domain should be inspected and maintained properly on yearly basis.

The issues such as seepage through the roof at Thanjavur bus depots and in other offices/depots, a major portion of bus depots in Orathanadu and Thiruvaiyaru turning as sludgy area after rain, demolishing and reconstructing of old buildings, absorbing the kin of the employees, who joined service after April 1, 2003, and died in harness, on compassionate basis should be extended to the families of nine employees killed in Poraiyar building collapse were raised at the meeting.

