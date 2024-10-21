GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Poor condition of TNSTC buildings deplored

Published - October 21, 2024 05:29 pm IST - THANJAVUR

The Hindu Bureau

The CITU and AITUC unions of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation, Kumbakonam Division, expressed their displeasure over the “poor condition” of buildings owned by the Corporation at the seventh death anniversary of nine TNSTC employees killed in the building roof collapse that took place at Poraiyar bus depot in the erstwhile Nagapattinam district.

Participating in the gate meeting organised by the CITU and AITUC at the Karanthai bus depot in Thanjavur on Sunday, they said the office rooms, retiring rooms and restrooms at the Corporation headquarters at Kumbakonam, and in the 21 depots across the Corporation domain should be inspected and maintained properly on yearly basis.

The issues such as seepage through the roof at Thanjavur bus depots and in other offices/depots, a major portion of bus depots in Orathanadu and Thiruvaiyaru turning as sludgy area after rain, demolishing and reconstructing of old buildings, absorbing the kin of the employees, who joined service after April 1, 2003, and died in harness, on compassionate basis should be extended to the families of nine employees killed in Poraiyar building collapse were raised at the meeting.

Published - October 21, 2024 05:29 pm IST

Related Topics

Tiruchi / public transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.