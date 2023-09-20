Poor condition of Rock Fort area roads irks public, hits business

September 20, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:35 pm IST

The on going civic works in Tiruchi’s Rock Fort area, involving the laying of underground drainage (UGD) and road repairs, has thrown normal life out of gear, for residential and business enclaves in the vicinity.

While some of the main roads leading up to the Sri Thayumanaswamy Temple have been relaid in the past few weeks, the interior and arterial lanes are still faced with half-done or eroded tarmac roads, say activists.

“This is a major shopping hub of the city, which attracts visitors in large numbers. But the UGD works and partial road closures have affected business for four to five months. At least 500 shops along Theradi Kadai Street, N.S.B. Road and Teppakulam have suffered losses in this period,” A. Ansardeen, secretary, Tiruchi District Street Vendors Association, told The Hindu.

A long-time resident of North Andar Street, he said that the civic works had raised dust pollution levels, and also endangered the safety of road users. “Two-wheeler drivers have to be very careful because the bumpy roads can cause vehicles to skid. The daily school drop has become a major driving hazard,” he said.

The resident added that both pedestrians and motorists were at risk during the rains as they could fall into the flooded trenches in ill-lit areas. “The constant re-laying of roads has made many homes lower than the ground level, so water logging has become more common these days,” he said.

When contacted, a senior Tiruchi Corporation official said that road works were being expedited to minimise the inconvenience. “Rock Fort is one of the most difficult areas for UGD, because its roads and streets are narrow. We have to take care not to disturb the pre-existing cable systems for electricity, telephones and water. Our schedule has been slowed by the rains, but we hope to finish repairs within the next few months,” he said.