Poor condition of roads irks K.K. Nagar residents

January 24, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - TIRUCHI

The poor condition of roads in K.K. Nagar, one of the highly populated residential localities in the city, has irked the residents and road users.

K.K. Nagar came into existence about 35 years ago. There were not many takers when new layouts were rolled out by the real estate promoters as they thought they K.K. Nagar was located far away from the main city. But, the rapid population growth has slowly bridged the gap and it has become one of the thickly populated residential areas of the city. However, many residents of K.K. Nagar thought that road infrastructure had been poor since the days of its existence. There were complaints that the Tiruchi Corporation did pay little attention in maintaining roads and other basic civic infrastructure.

The underground drainage work, which is yet to be fully completed in some parts of the city, added woes to the residents. The road infrastructure became worse due to the UGD work. Some of the roads have been in a very bad condition for several months. Uneven roads and deep potholes are common in many main and interior roads of K.K. Nagar. Rajaram Salai, Madhavan Salai, Sathanur Road and Wireless Road are among the roads in a state of despair. The motorists, who drive on the poor roads, undergo untold sufferings, the locals say.

“It is very difficult to drive vehicles on the roads in K.K. Nagar as several of them are not in motorable condition. Despite repeated representations to the officials and elected representatives of the civic body, the roads are not relaid,” laments M. Ramesh, a long-time resident of K.K. Nagar.

He said that besides bearing the brunt of a roller-coaster ride on these roads, people were also exposed to health hazards as they had to inhale dust and smoke that cause respiratory problems. Many prefer to use some of the cut roads to reach their destinations.

When contacted, a senior official of the Corporation said that most of the UGD works in K.K. Nagar were completed and the roads were being relaid in a phased manner. Steps were taken to relay all roads as early as possible.